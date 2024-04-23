Mohanlal Responds to Shah Rukh Khan's Praise for 'Zinda Banda' Dance at Award Show: 'Nobody Can Do It Like You'

Shah Rukh Khan took X and praised Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for her electrifying dance moves on SRK's 'Zinda Banda' song from 'Jawan'. He thanked him for performing on his song. He also said that he is eagerly waiting to have dinner with him at his house. Jawan actor also complemented him by saying that he is 'OG Zinda Banda!' In response to SRK's reaction Mohanlal reacted. He said that nobody can do it like you!...

Read More: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal as He Dances on 'Zinda Banda' Song From Jawan

Mohanlal retweeted SRK's tweet and said, "Dear SRK, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?"

Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words.



Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too? https://t.co/0OCZD4VPoH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 23, 2024

Mohanlal performed On Jawan's Zinda Banda song during a special award function in Kochi. SRK Fan page reposted viral video which was retweeted by SRK.