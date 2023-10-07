Mohit Raina on working with Nikkhil Advani in 'Mumbai Diaries'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : Actor Mohit Raina is back with the second season of the medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries'.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, the new season is based around the devastating floods of 2005 that brought the city to a standstill.

Mohit portrays the character of Dr Kaushik Oberoi in the show.

Sharing his experience working with the team especially Nikkhil, Mohit said in a statement, "Working with Nikkhil Advani was a dream come true for me especially when I became a part of the OTT space. And post the first season, I now share a close special bond with him and Emmy Entertainment. I think they are like family, we have so much love and respect for each other."

He added, "No doubt, it is very challenging to work with Nikkhil as you need to understand his vision, and what he wants to do. And that is why the best part of season one was that I completely submitted myself to him. So just like an elderly figure, he held our hands and sailed us all through the whole season. So yes, with the second season, it's been a great learning experience for me and for all of us. He's also super passionate about his work so it becomes really easy to work with him too."

Along with Mohit, Prime Video's Mumbai Diaries second season features Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrunmayee Deshpande in pivotal roles.

