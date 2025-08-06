Mohit Suri talks about the divine intervention in ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, Aug 6 Director Mohit Suri, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in ‘Saiyaara’, feels that there was some divine intervention while making the movie.

Mohit spoke with IANS celebrating the success of his recent directorial, and said that the film marks a rare occurrence when everything falls perfectly into place while making a film.

He told IANS, “When Aditya Chopra saw the film three months back in a loose edit, he turned around and said, ‘Even if it opens less, this film is going to do very well. He said it'll do INR 100 crores even if it opens at INR 3 - 4 crore’. He knew because we could see the emotional portion of the film was higher”.

He further mentioned, “I'm not saying this out of anything, maybe the level of success would not be higher but maybe the film would have still been a success in its own little way. Maybe it would be a once-in-a-lifetime thing but it would definitely be an important film in my life for me at least because of the kind of film that we had made but you can try to repeat the same process again and it still will not have the same result”.

“You can do the same marketing strategy, same starcast at a different time or maybe the same time in the year next to you and it might not land the same way. This film had a certain amount of divine intervention right from day one that it was destined to have even the right people”, he added.

Earlier, Mohit had shared that owing to the film’s success, he has not been able to give time to his family. His evenings are spent tracking the numbers, occupancy and the footfall in theatre for the evening shows of his film.

