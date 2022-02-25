Mohsin Khan, Jannat Zubair feature in romantic track 'Chand Naraz Hai'

Mumbai, Feb 25 Popular TV actor Mohsin Khan and actress Jannat Zubair are coming together for the music video 'Chand Naraz Hai', sung by Abhi Dutt.

Talking about being a part of this song, Mohsin says: "I wanted to be a part of a romantic music video for a very long time and I am glad 'Chand Naraz Hai' came my way."

"Through the music video, we have tried to narrate a heart-touching story and I hope it resonates with the audience. Both the song and the music video are beautiful in equal parts," he adds.

Varsha Kukreja has produced the song, it has been presented by Sanjay Kukreja and Remo D'Souza.

Expressing her excitement over the release of the song, Jannat says: "We have worked very hard on the song and that's why I am really excited about its release."

She continues: "I am keenly looking forward to the audience's reaction as it's very different from any other music video released in the recent past. The song has an old-world charm to it with some beautiful poetry."

'Chand Naraz Hai' has been composed by Vikram Montrose who is known for his songs from films like 'Sanju' and 'Commando 3'. The song has been penned by Azeem Shirazi who recently wrote 'Maange Manzooriyan' from 'Badhaai Do'.

Released by BLive Music,'Chand Naraz Hai' is going to be released on February 26 across all streaming platforms.

