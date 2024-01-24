Mohsin Khan: Watched Jim Morrison's videos, French movies as reference for 'Jab Mila Tu'

Mumbai, Jan 24 Actor Mohsin Khan, who stars in the slice-of-life drama series 'Jab Mila Tu', shared that he watched a lot of Jim Morrison interviews, French movies, and 'Once Upon a Time in America' for the references in order to portray his character smoothly.

Mohsin was last seen as Kartik in the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. He is portraying Maddy in 'Jab Mila Tu', who is a passionate, larger-than-life character dealing with emotional upheavals off-stage.

Opening up about his preparation for the role, Mohsin shared: "I don't relate to my character a lot because Maddy is completely different from Mohsin. I had to go through a lot of references to be able to portray my character smoothly."

Mohsin, who was a part of 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins', said: "I remember watching a lot of American singer Jim Morrison's interviews and videos, and some French movies. Although the stories and events are different, we can learn a lot."

"I remember watching 'Once Upon a Time in America' and speaking to our director to take references from that movie, as Sir De Niro's character in the movie was very similar, suffering from childhood trauma and having a childhood sweetheart," he added.

'Once Upon a Time in America' is a 1984 epic crime film, starring Robert De Niro and James Woods.

'Jab Mila Tu' stars Mohsin Khan, Eisha Singh, Pratick Sejpal and Alisha Chopra in the lead.

Set against the scenic and lively backdrop of Goa, 'Jab Mila Tu' is about Maddy, a maverick superstar singer, and Aneri, a passionate chef, who are forced to come under one roof owing to an unforeseen situation. What follows is a series of confusion, peppered by moments of laughter.

Aneri cleverly uses social media to spin fake love stories, while Maddy, not one to be outdone, hires an actor to entangle her in a fabricated romance.

Directed by Lalit Mohan, created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra and produced by Two Nice Men, 'Jab Mila Tu' is streaming on JioCinema.

