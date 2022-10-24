Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is "spending Diwali in bed"

Comfort comes first and that's what mom-to-be Alia Bhatt chose this year for Diwali celebrations.

Instead of attending or throwing a grand Diwali party, Alia ensures she gets enough rest as she is expecting to deliver her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor soon.

Taking to Instagram, Alia wished everyone a Happy Diwali in comfy style.

She shared two pictures - a throwback from last year and the second picture is a current one, in which she can be seen posing in bed with her cat Edward.

In the throwback image, she looks beautiful in a purple lehenga. She also held a candle in her hands.

"Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed. Love and light to all," Alia captioned the post.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's Diwali post garnered several likes and comments.

"Hahaha cute," a social media user commented.

"Second pic is (red heart emojis)," Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented.

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14, 2022 and in June, the two announced their pregnancy. Five years ago, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting for Brahmastra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor