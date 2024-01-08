'Most Beautiful Beach', Esha Gupta's Lakshadweep Post Goes Viral Amidst Maldives Diplomatic Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Lakshadweep drew considerable interest, particularly amid diplomatic developments in the Maldives. Subsequently, Narendra Modi visited the Lakshadweep islands, emphasizing the promotion of tourism. This initiative gained support from numerous Bollywood actors who rallied behind Modi in promoting Lakshadweep as the new Maldives. Actress Esha Gupta, in particular, contributed to the cause by sharing a deep-sea diving experience in the waters of Lakshadweep.

Gupta posted a photo of herself swimming in the waters off Lakshadweep on her Instagram account on January 7. In the caption, she wrote, "Take me back to the most beautiful beach. To the sand between my toes, the sun on my face, the magic that is Lakshadweep."

Gupta's post has been met with over 1 million likes and thousands of comments, many of which praise her for promoting Indian tourism. The post has also been shared widely on social media, helping to raise awareness of the archipelago.

Gupta's post is a clear show of support for India in the dispute with the Maldives. It is also a reminder of the beauty and allure of Lakshadweep, which is a popular tourist destination for both Indian and foreign visitors.