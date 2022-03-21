‘Most exciting role of my life’: Anil Kapoor reacts on daughter Sonam Kapoor pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja expecting their first child. for the “most exciting” role of his life. “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news,” wrote the Mr. India actor. Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor reshared Sonam Kapoor‘s photos on her Instagram account and wrote, “Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best ❤️ Yayy! Can’t wait to to be a NANI!”

Apart from family members, Sonam received heart-warming wishes from her colleagues. Vicky Kaushal congratulated Sonam and Anand, while Kareena Kapoor Khan said she “can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza commented, “such a wonderful news,” while producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “my Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats.” Sonam and Anand shared adorable photos with a caption that read, “Four hands to raise you the very best we can. Two hearts that will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ”Sonam and Anand got married in 2018. The actor is currently in Delhi. On the work front, she has Blind in the pipeline. The film was shot during the pandemic.