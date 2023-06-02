"Most things about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai are unprecedented": Vipin Sharma on theatrical release of his film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Vipin Sharma, who is known for his stereotype-breaking performances across various Bollywood films such as 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Paan Singh Tomar', is now back with another ace act in the recently released Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'.

After his performance in the hit series, 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo', Sharma captivates the screen with his portrayal of advocate Sharma, who represents the Godman, in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'. The film and his character have received much acclaim from viewers and critics alike.

Speaking about Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai's success and its theatrical release Vipin Sharma said, "I think most of the things about Bandaa have been very unprecedented. It is the first movie that is moving from an OTT platform into the theatres, which is quite exciting. This is a great decision taken by the makers on massive public demand after its success on OTT. Watching something on the big screen definitely has a different impact. The larger than life image on screen, connects to the audience on a deeper level. I'm very glad that Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is actually going on the big screen. It's going to reach more people and touch many lives. Once the audience watches the film in the theatres, it will stay with them, and even after it is no longer on the big screen, people will talk about how it can be viewed on the streaming service because that's the impact it will leave on the audience. I'm ecstatic about the film releasing in theatres."

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is inspired by true events. It is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki which stars Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer P C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country's biggest godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' has now been released in select cinemas post its OTT premiere.

