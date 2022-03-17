'Mother-in-law is killing it’ reacts Nick Jonas on Madhu Chopra's Goa pic

No doubt Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share the best bond, but the bond between Nick and his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra is somewhat unique and they every time give us family goals. Recently Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra went to Goa and also shared one of her pic in which she was wearing a blue outfit, sharing the picture Madhu wrote, “When in Goa" and commented on her post-Nick Jonas said, “Mother in law killin it.”

This is not the first time we have seen Nick Jonas and his Sassu Maa's bond on social media, earlier Madhu Chopra on her Instagram bio showered her love for Nick and wrote “mother-in-law of a genius.” Earlier, in a 2018 interview after Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony, Madhu praised Nick. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!” she said.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018. While in January 2022, they welcomed their first baby girl via surrogacy and shared the news through social media, but the couples are yet to disclose their child's face in public, they also urged people to respect their privacy.