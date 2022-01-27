Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar marry as per Bengali rituals

After marrying Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali ceremony during the day, Mouni Roy dolled up in a traditional red lehenga for her Bengali wedding.Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in a grand ceremony in Goa. The wedding was held in south Indian style. Actress Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and wished the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in love.”Suraj Nambiar shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Apart from the couple’s family members, some colleagues from the entertainment industry were also spotted at Mouni’s wedding festivities. Her close friends Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani seemed to be at the forefront of carrying out traditional rituals ahead of the big day. Arjun recently shared a photo dump from the haldi ceremony where both the friends could be seen laughing and enjoying the function.