Mouni Roy chills with friends at her new Andheri restaurant

Mumbai, June 4 Days after winning an IIFA award for her role in "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva", Mouni Roy, together with her entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar, opened the doors of her newly minted restaurant Badmaash to spend the evening with industry friends.

Badmaash is a new multi-outlet restaurant chain owned by the Bengaluru entrepreneur, Dawn Thomas. Mouni is the co-owner of the Mumbai restaurant located in Andheri. Its food offering is described as Progressive Indian Cuisine and its wildlife-inspired decor and prices look definitely upscale.

From exotic takes on street food, such as Parsley and Kaffir Lime Kanda Bhajiya, Togarashi and Jalapeno Sabudana Vada, and Bird's Eye Chill and Crispy Avocado Bhel, to cocktails with imaginative names, notably 'Pushpa 3 The Cocktail', 'Sharmile Nakhare', 'Genda Phool', 'Rolex Ka Maal', and of course, 'Mounilicious', a concoction of gin and elderflower juice with a whiff of curry leaf flavour.

Among all the dishes on the menu, Mouni's favourite is the southern-style mushrooms stir-fried with milagu (black pepper) and served with crisps made with shimeji (a mushroom variety that has become very popular). The less adventurous could choose between Awadhi and Lakhnavi biryani, but the menu is stacked with Progressive Indian surprises.

