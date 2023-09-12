Mouni Roy Clinches Most Stylish Path Breaker Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

In a dazzling star-studded event held in Mumbai, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 witnessed the illustrious Bollywood actor Mouni Roy being honoured with the prestigious "Most Stylish Path Breaker Award (female).

Mouni Roy's remarkable journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspirational. Starting her career as a television sensation, she transitioned seamlessly to become a prominent figure in Bollywood. Her unwavering determination has set an example that nothing is impossible. Beyond her exceptional acting prowess, Mouni effortlessly masters every outfit she dons, consistently showcasing her impeccable style.

The actress made a significant mark with roles in popular TV shows like "Kasturi," "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev," and the hit series "Naagin," among others. Her versatility extended to reality shows, where she showcased her dance skills on "Nach Baliye 6," "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7," and "Zara Nachke Dikha." In the blockbuster film "Brahmastra," Mouni played an antagonist named Junoon, displaying her acting prowess on the big screen.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

