Mouni Roy confirms her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy has finally confirmed her marriage with long-time-boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The actor, who was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, reacted to the paparazzi when she was congratulated about tying the knot soon. She first tried to dodge the paps, but later said “thank you”. Mouni Roy is reportedly set to marry on January 27. The two are said to be dating since 2019. Mouni’s industry friends and family members have already received their invites for the wedding.

A five-star resort has been booked near North Goa’s Vagator beach. Mouni already celebrated her bachelorette party in Goa last month.Mouni’s Naagin 2 co-star and good friend Karenvir Bohra had recently expressed happiness for her wedding. “I got to know this amazing news and I am so happy for Mouni. I don’t think she ever worried and she just waited. They say that the love that you always seek will come to you at the right time and right place and with the right person. What’s meant to be will be, and it will be the love you always wanted. And it came true,” he told India Today. On the work front, Mouni is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.