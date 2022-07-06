Mouni Roy flaunts her perfect curves and toned legs in a breezy floral bikini

Mouni Roy looks absolutely lovely in her latest pictures on the internet. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which she was once again seen flaunting her hot body in a blue and white bikini by the pool.The actress has proved her acting prowess in daily soaps such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on social media. The actress often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine.

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen judging the reality show, DID Li'l Masters. Next, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra. She plays the antagonist in this sci-fi film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy and will hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

