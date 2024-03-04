Mouni Roy gets candid about her role in 'Showtime'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Mouni Roy is all set to come up in a never-seen-before avatar Yasmin Ali in a digital series titled 'Showtime'.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is touted to be an "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema", which will give the audience a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran are also a part of 'Showtime'.

Mouni, who effortlessly slips into the role of glam heroine, Yasmin Ali.

Talking about it Mouni said, "I truly believe that work begets work. The kind of work that you've done will get you the next few offers and you can choose the best possible one from that. There is always more dimension to a person and talent has no bounds, so just because somebody can dance that doesn't mean that they can't act or when somebody looks glamorous it's only because of styling or hair and makeup; it requires a lot of hard work and more than that, the director's vision to cast someone in different parts which many times does not happen in this industry and in turn people end up typecasting you."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer for the show.

In the trailer, Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer. The reporter, played by Mahima Makwana, can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Mihir Desai are serving as the executive producers of the show.

'Showtime' will be out on an OTT platform on March 8.

