Mr and Mrs Kapoor: Alia and Ranbir are officially married, wedding ceremony concludes

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot and are now officially husband and wife. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.Though the wedding ceremony has concluded, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make an official public appearance as a married couple.

According to sources, newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will pose for photographers outside Vastu-Ranbir's house and the wedding venue around 7pm. This will be their first appearance as husband and wife. While the wedding festivities kick-started with mehendi ceremony yesterday, friends and family members including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and others, arrived at Ranbir's Vastu residence where the couple tied the knot. Touted to be an intimate affair, the wedding had about 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends.

