'Mr And Mrs' Mahi director Sharan Sharma shares video of Janhvi Kapoor's role preparation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Director Sharan, recently dropped a video featuring Janhvi Kapoor's preparation for the role in the recently released film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi.'

Sharan took to his Instagram account to share a video where the actress can be seen practicing.

The caption of the video read. "Baroda Camp ... Best!"

Soon after Sharan shared the video, fans also reacted to it called her performance commendable.

One user wrote, "She is most hardworking actress Mrs mahi ne kamaal kardiya."

Another user wrote, "She was superb the movie was excellent such deep messages to convey thank you team. I absolutely loved you'll."

"Ourr hard working gurll," wrote a third user.

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is all set to be seen in the action thriller film 'Ulajh'. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

