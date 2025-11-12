Mridul Tiwari Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19 House in Mid-week Eviction: Reports

After surprise eviction of Abhishek Bajaj one more sudden elimination took place in house leaving every one in shock. In this unexpected twist this week, Mridul Tiwari got evicted from the house. According to inside reports, decision took place during a live audience session. Many inside source have shared updates about Mridul's exit from the show, however their is no official confirmation from the show’s producers.

In upcoming episodes, we will see house gets divide in three groups: Team Gaurav, Team Kunickaa, and Team Shehbaaz. Each team performed tasks to impresslive audience, who will be voting for them. Team Shehbaaz received the lowest live audience votes, placing Shehbaaz, Ashnoor, and Malti at risk of eviction. However, According to India Forums, Bigg Boss altered the process, holding an internal housemate vote where Mridul Tiwari was reportedly nominated for eviction.

This week on "Bigg Boss 19," Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri's double eviction caused an emotional stir within the house and sparked online debate, particularly regarding Pranit More's decision to save Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek. While Mridul Tiwari's eviction is widely reported, producers have yet to confirm it. "Bigg Boss 19" streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.