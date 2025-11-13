Mridul Tiwari Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Fans Call Most Unfair Eviction

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari got evicted from the show in mid-week eviction. His eviction came as a shocker for many as they are not ready to accept that he got evicted from the show for getting least number of votes. This has sparked online criticism saying this was a planned eviction and is one of the most unfair eviction of the season.

During a recent Bigg Boss episode, audience members were invited to vote for the house captain after watching the contestants perform. However, a shocking twist led to Gaurav's appointment as captain based on the overall vote count, resulting in Mridul's eviction due to receiving the fewest votes. Following the broadcast, social media users accused the show's producers of using a paid audience. A member of the live audience has since refuted these claims in a video, stating that while they were not paid, they were misled. She explained that they believed they were voting for the captain, not deciding on an eviction, and would have voted differently had they known the true stakes. Revelation sparked outrage among fans, who are now disputing the fairness and transparency of the eviction process. Social media is rife with posts using hashtags like #UnfairEviction, #JusticeForMridul, and #BringBackMridul.

Watch Eviction Moment

After Mridul’s eviction, the competition inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has become fiercer than ever. The remaining contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More, now find themselves heading into the final stretch of the show.