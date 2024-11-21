Mrinal Kulkarni recalls ‘Son Pari’: Came along at the right time

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actress Mrinal Kulkarni has reminisced about her show “Son Pari”, which aired from 2000-2006, and said that it came along at the right time.

Talking about the show, Mrinal said: “It was an incredibly special show for me. My son would often mention how my work didn’t resonate much with him or his age group. Then, Son Pari came along at the right time.

“It’s heartwarming to see how not just the older generations but even today’s kids still watch Son Pari and continue to shower me with so much love.”

The fantasy adventure show followed the story of Fruity, a young girl who receives a magical ball that, when rubbed, summons a fairy named Son Pari and her friend Altu.

The actress is all set to be seen in the show “Paithani”, a series revolving around the life of Godavari, a renowned artisan known for her exquisite Paithani sarees on ZEE5 Global. It follows a mother and daughter as they face challenges while weaving their last Paithani saree.

The show also stars Eisha Singh,Shivam Bhaargava, Syed Zafar Ali, and Sangeeta Balachandran.

“Paithani is such a beautiful metaphor for life. Just like the saree is woven with threads of silver, gold, and silk, life, too, is made of different moments. Some bright and golden, some simple like resham. It’s never straightforward, but every woman weaves her own story, turning even struggles into something meaningful and beautiful.”

“When I read the script, I felt drawn to the world of weaving and decided to learn the basics. Even a short crash course taught me how challenging it is. Every saree takes months of meticulous work, patience, and dedication. It gave me a newfound respect for the artisans who keep this tradition alive,” she said.

The actress hopes the show also finds a place in the hearts of my audience, just as I’ve been fortunate to experience with my work so far.

“The love I’ve received is truly humbling, and I hope this story resonates across generations as well.”

