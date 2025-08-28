Mrunal Thakur: Bappa’s home, nothing feels more special than this

Mumbai, Aug 28 Actress Mrunal Thakur has welcomed Ganpati home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and said “nothing feels more special than this.”

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photos and videos from the celebrations. In one video, she is seen welcoming Ganpati home, another showed a picture of her posing with modaks. A third image featured the prasad she had during the bhog time.

The caption read: “Bappa’s homeee nothing feels more special than this. Every year when Bappa comes home, it feels like he brings a little extra light and peace with him.And um, sooo many modaks incoming hehe.”

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

The actress was recently seen in “Son of Sardaar 2” is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

The first installment of the film was released in 2012 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. It had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, it was released on 13 November 2012.

Meanwhile, talking about "Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha", the forthcoming film will star Mrunal alongside Adivi Sesh. The pan-India drama also features Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit follows the story of an enraged convict bent on taking revenge against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to ensnare her, the narrative unfolds into a gripping and emotionally charged journey of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor