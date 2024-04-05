Mrunal Thakur Expresses Delight On Being Called Poster Girl of Romance

Mrunal Thakur, the talented actress who captured hearts with her breakout performance in her south debut film, the 2022 hit "Sita Ramam" alongside Dulquer Salman, followed by the success of Hi Nanna with Nani steadily establishing herself as the Queen of Romance in Indian cinema.

The success of Sita Ramam & Hi Nanna catapulted Mrunal into a truly national star, making it one of the most talked-about and successful films pan India in 2022-23. Paired opposite Dulquer Salman and Nani, the chemistry between both the actors resonated with audiences, setting the stage for Mrunal's journey as a leading lady in romantic tales.

In her upcoming release, Family Star, where she is paired opposite Vijay Deverekonda, Mrunal continues to shine in the quintessential love story and family drama. With these two releases, Mrunal Thakur has swiftly become the poster girl of romance in celluloid, a title often reserved for male actors.

Elated by the opportunities she's receiving, Mrunal expressed her joy, stating, "I am thrilled that filmmakers are envisioning me in roles that are not only soft and gentle but also layered, allowing me to hone my craft as an actor. Romance as a genre is so beloved and something over time we have somewhere lost the touch of quintessential love stories, say what the 90s Bollywood films were about. But it’s amazing to see that not only are such films coming back, but I defiantly feel lucky that I’m getting to work with such varied filmmakers and their vision of how romance is played out on the screen. I have enjoyed playing both "Sita Mahalakshmi" and “Yashna,", two quintessential romantic heroines but so diversely different and can't wait more for "Indu" from Family Star to cast her magic on the silver screen."

Filmmakers at large recognize Mrunal Thakur's ability to embody the quintessential romantic heroine, showcasing her versatility as an actor. As she gracefully takes on these roles, Mrunal is undoubtedly on the path to becoming the reigning Queen of Romance in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.