Mrunal Thakur got lead role offer in TV series Kumkum Bhagya but later turn out second leading role, know reason

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has so far created her own name in the industry, coming from a television background Mrunal proved that hard work pays off. Mrunal before entering the industry was seen in the television show "Kumkum Bhagya" before signing the TV series she was offered the lead role in it but later she turned out to be a second lead role in the series.

Talking about the same Mrunal said “I have realised that the term ‘lead’ is very misleading. I learned that right when I was doing my TV show Kumkum Bhagya. I was very adamant that I only wanted to play the lead. I was signed as the lead too, but eventually, it went into the second lead space. I realised it didn’t matter because I still won immense popularity. What matters is what impact you leave on the audience. Lead koi bhi ho, lekin kabhi kabhi asli masala dussre characters mein hota hai (whosoever is the lead character, at times, the other characters are the ones with more drama). These characters constantly add to the story and the narrative.”

"I am new to the industry, and I don’t want to rush. I want my first 10 movies to be my learning ground. And then you need to wait and watch for my 11th or 12th film. I want to improve and take risks too" she added.

Mrunal was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka on Netflix.