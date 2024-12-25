Mrunal Thakur is ‘finally’ on her way back ‘home’

Mumbai, Dec 25 Actress Mrunal Thakur is going back home to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Expressing her happiness, Mrunal took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself in the flight, and wrote: “Going home finally.”

The actress has completed her schedule for her upcoming action-thriller “Dacoit” starring Adivi Sesh. Mrunal had shared the news on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

She shared a monochrome picture of herself while getting her make-up done in her vanity van and wrote: “That's a Schedule wrap !!! #dacoit.”

It was on December 17, when it was announced that the actress will be seen sharing the screen with actor Adivi Sesh in the upcoming movie ‘Dacoit’. The action drama marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, reports ‘Variety’.

It follows the story of an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.

The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. The director collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay. Production is currently underway in Hyderabad, with plans for an extensive shooting schedule in Maharashtra.

Mrunal had said that the story of ‘Dacoit’ is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

She added: “The character I’m set to depict in the films will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven’t explored before as an actor. This proposition mixed with the genre and script of ‘Dacoit’ is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can’t wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil.”

Actress Shruti Haasan has stepped away from "Dacoit," citing "uncomfortable work conditions" as the reason for her exit.

Earlier several reports suggested that Shruti walked out of “Dacoit” due to a scheduling conflict with her other project, “Coolie:. However, a source close to the development rubbished this.

An insider revealed, “Shruti Haasan shot the teaser of the film last year and post that the shoot dates were being pushed every now and then. There were portions which were re-shot multiple times. The other actor in the film was involved too much in the script, and at times there were two people directing the film, which got very confusing.”

“Shruti, despite being interested in showcasing a new side to her acting and working with the original director, wasn't comfortable with the over-involvement of the co-star. It made the workplace uncomfortable for her,” the source added.

