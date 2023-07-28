Mrunal Thakur pens adorable birthday wish for ‘Sita Ramam’ co-star Dulquer Salmaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 : On Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, actor Mrunal Thakur took to her Instagram account and penned a long note for her ‘Sita Ramam’ co-star.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a string of pictures and wrote, “I can’t thank the makers of Sita Ramam enough for introducing me to this super grounded, super humble, super talented, superstar! You are my inspiration in many ways and I’ve learnt so so much from you…thank you for introducing me to Malayalam songs, thank you helping me overcome my fear of learning new languages and thank you for making my first Telugu film so special. Wishing you a very very happy birthday @dqsalmaan! Thank you for all the memories...here’s to the ones we are yet to make.”

In the pictures, Dulquer and Mrunal could be seen posing together inside a plane, with their team members and she also shared some moments from the film ‘Sita Ramam’.

Soon after the ‘Jersey’ actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Awwww !!! This was the sweetest !!! You don’t need anyone to inspire you. You are unique and authentic in the truest sense. Thank you thank you mrunal !! But you know you’re forever sita garu !!!”

A fan commented, “One of best movies I have seen in the recent past both DQ and mrunal just rocked . We need more of this stuff”

“Forever evergreen movie,” a user wrote.

Recently, his romantic drama film 'Sita Ramam' won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Film Jury.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles and released on August 5, last year, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the period romantic film was released on September 2, last year.

Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen in the upcoming action film ‘King of Kotha.’

