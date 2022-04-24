Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two'

By IANS | Published: April 24, 2022 06:29 PM2022-04-24T18:29:49+5:302022-04-24T18:35:22+5:30

Chennai, April 24 Director Vignesh Shivan has every reason to sport a smile as the Chennai Super Kings ...

Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two' | Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two'

Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two'

Next

Chennai, April 24 Director Vignesh Shivan has every reason to sport a smile as the Chennai Super Kings chose to dance to the popular number 'Two Two Two' from his upcoming film, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', a light-hearted rom-com starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.

On Saturday night, the social media unit of the CSK team chose to release a video clip of the entire team having fun, dancing to the popular number, "Two two-two Too two-two tutu tutu I love you too, Nijama I love you too."

Along with the video clip, the social media unit of the team, choosing to play with words, wrote: "Saturday Night Party Mood: Kaathuvaakula Konjam (yellow heart shaped icon) to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!"

The tweet thrilled Vignesh Shivan, who promptly responded to the tweet, saying: "Wowwww! That's sooo cool! 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' We Yellove you TwooooMillionn!"

Director Vignesh Shivan's production house, Rowdy Pictures, too was quick to seize the opportunity.

It tweeted: "Super Kings vibing for our king Anirudh's 'Two Two Two'. All we need is Yellove."

Just a couple of days ago, Rowdy Pictures had cleverly used the score that Rajasthan Royals had scored against Delhi Capitals in their match to promote the number 'Two Two Two'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Rowdy picturesRowdy picturesChennai Super KingsVijay SethupathiChennai super kings cskChennai superChennai super kingVignesh ShivanChennai super kings iplVijaya sethupathiSuper kings