Much to Vignesh Shivan's delight, CSK team dances to 'Two Two Two'
By IANS | Published: April 24, 2022 06:29 PM2022-04-24T18:29:49+5:302022-04-24T18:35:22+5:30
Chennai, April 24 Director Vignesh Shivan has every reason to sport a smile as the Chennai Super Kings chose to dance to the popular number 'Two Two Two' from his upcoming film, 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', a light-hearted rom-com starring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead.
On Saturday night, the social media unit of the CSK team chose to release a video clip of the entire team having fun, dancing to the popular number, "Two two-two Too two-two tutu tutu I love you too, Nijama I love you too."
Along with the video clip, the social media unit of the team, choosing to play with words, wrote: "Saturday Night Party Mood: Kaathuvaakula Konjam (yellow heart shaped icon) to the Superfans! We Yellove you two!"
The tweet thrilled Vignesh Shivan, who promptly responded to the tweet, saying: "Wowwww! That's sooo cool! 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal' We Yellove you TwooooMillionn!"
Director Vignesh Shivan's production house, Rowdy Pictures, too was quick to seize the opportunity.
It tweeted: "Super Kings vibing for our king Anirudh's 'Two Two Two'. All we need is Yellove."
Just a couple of days ago, Rowdy Pictures had cleverly used the score that Rajasthan Royals had scored against Delhi Capitals in their match to promote the number 'Two Two Two'.
