Mufasa The Lion King: SRK refers to Jawan's "baap-beta" dialogue in new promo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to 'Mufasa' in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. As his poster from the film was unveiled on Tuesday, SRK drew a connection between his famous Jawan dialogue, "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar," and the iconic father-son bond of Mufasa and Simba.

In a new promo released on Tuesday, the Bollywood 'Badshah' shared his excitement about voicing the legendary Disney character, Referring to the 'baap-beta' dialogue from the film Jawan, the actor also shared his decision to voice Mufasa. SRK also shared that he resonated with the character deeply since he felt his hair resembled Mufasa's mane.

Earlier, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

The nearly two-minute video offers a glimpse of the captivating jungle world with a powerful voice cast that has everyone talking.

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa.

Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa who share a lively moment with other jungle characters, but young Mufasa is visibly upset during the exchange. Mufasa soon meets another cub, Taka, whose father warns him to stay away from the "awara" (wanderer) Mufasa. Defending himself, Mufasa says, "Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu" ("I am not a wanderer; I am just lost").

The trailer then shows the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka. As the jungle animals unite for a special mission, a powerful moment towards the end signals that Mufasa's time has come to step into his destiny.

Earlier in a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the personal connection he feels to his character, Mufasa.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film," said Khan, whose powerful voice is set to bring the character's regal authority and wisdom to life once again.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

