"Mujhe Raazi ke baad yeh realize hua ki direction bhi karna hai...": Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about his filmmaking ambitions

New Delhi [India], January 30 : Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for some powerful performances across multiple projects in Bollywood and OTT, opened up about his wish to direct films.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the actor revealed that his desire to direct started after working on the film 'Raazi'.

Jaideep, who rose to fame with his lead role in Paatal Lok web series, shared how observing director Meghna Gulzar on the sets of 'Raazi' made him realize the joy of storytelling from a director's perspective.

"Mujhe Raazi ke baad yeh realize hua ki direction bhi karna hai...I saw Meghna Gulzar and understood that the thrill of telling a story in your own way is very different from acting. That seed kept growing in my mind," he said.

Jaideep also shared that during the shooting of Paatal Lok season 1, people started noticing his directorial instincts.

"Toh maine Paatal Lok 1 ke dauran yeh baat boli thi. Mujhe lagta hai ek din kisi ne bola ki tu direction kab kar raha hai, kyunki pata chal raha hai... Because they noticed that my thoughts were more about the scene rather than just my character," he added.

"I no longer just focus on my lines. Now, I think about how the entire scene will work," Ahlawat further said.

Jaideep Ahlawat made his Bollywood debut with Aakrosh alongside Akshaye Khanna and Ajay Devgn. He later appeared in smaller roles in films like Raees, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, and Ajeeb Daastaans before gaining recognition as a lead actor.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently receiving praise for his role in Paatal Lok season 2. His next big project is The Family Man season 3, where he will star alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The popular series is created by Raj & DK.

