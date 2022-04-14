Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter quits Vishesh Films

Alia Bhatt's uncle Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt has left the family production house, Vishesh Films. She has now launched a new firm with her cousin Sahil Sehgal, as per reports on TOI. For the unversed, Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt had announced their professional breakup last year. Mukesh Bhatt had indicated in the statement that Vishesh Films will be operated by his children, Sakshi Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt.

According to reports, the films will be produced by Mukesh Bhatt's children, and Mahesh Bhatt would not be involved.Vishesh Films has been one of the most prolific film production houses in Bollywood. They have given blockbuster films like ‘Raaz’, ‘Murder’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Murder 2’, ‘Jism 2’, ‘Murder 3’ and many others in the past couple of decades.