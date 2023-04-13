Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra passes away

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's mother Kamla Chhabra passed away on April 13, Thursday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. The reason for Kamla's death is still unknown. Paparazzi situated outside the hospital captured the visuals of Mukesh and the celebs who reached the hospital.

Several netizens mourned Mukesh's loss. Many users wrote, "Om Shanti." A few other netizens wrote, "RIP" on the post. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is known for casting talents in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tamasha, Farzi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and several other movies. Mukesh made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. The rom-com was Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, released digitally on July 24, 2020.

Mukesh has done casting for over 300 movies (including Brahmastra, Chillar Party, etc.), over 100 web series, several TV commercials and is the man who discovered faces like Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, Sanya Malhotra, Pratik Gandhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh among many others.