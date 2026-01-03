Mukesh Rishi reveals Priyadarshan’s biggest quality as a director

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actor Mukesh Rishi, who has worked across film industries of India, has shared what he likes about Priyadarshan’s style of working.

The actor has spoken with IANS during the promotions of his period streaming series ‘Salakaar’ in which he essayed the Pakistani despot, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

The actor shared that his process to approach characters is quite fluid, and he goes on sets with the mindset of absorbing from surroundings.

He told IANS, “I have learned from my experiences, I have seen different worlds. Beyond cinema, my life also has chapters from the Air Force, Army. There were all kinds of worlds. When you have to do such things The first thing that comes to mind, ‘Is your body fit or not?’ because you will never see an Army officer doing this. It is in Zia’s discipline. Even if he is sitting in a certain way, these are small things but because of sports or exercise, they are inbuilt in me”.

He further mentioned, “When I was new even now I don't pay attention to that. I want to work on the skin of the character. I focus on the lines because I haven't done a 4-5 year acting course. When the lines come in front of me I start understanding a lot, in the sense, what the character is saying”.

“I have my own school, I learnt from Priyadarshan. I have never heard Priyadarshan going for a safety take. He is so careful. If you want another take thinking you could do better, he will take it from you but he will tell you upfront that he is happy with the first take”, he added.

Meanwhile, his character of Zia-ul-Haq in the show is the bedrock of most of India’s problems, he was the one, who gave a definitive form to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s plan of “Bleed India by thousand cuts”, a thousand year war declared against India for Pakistan’s own interest.

Later, Zia got Zulfikar Ali Bhutto framed in a case, and got death penalty approved for him through hand-picked judges.

