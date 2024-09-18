Mumbai: 26-year-old actress allegedly files molestation case against producer at Naigaon Police Station

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : A 26-year-old actress allegedly has filed a molestation case against a producer at Naigaon Police Station in Palghar district.

Based on the statement of the victim actress, Naigaon Police Station has registered a case against the accused producer under sections 78 and 79 of the BNS and has started further investigation.

According to the information received from the Naigaon police, "the actress has worked in a Punjabi album and said that the accused Irfan Khan commented inappropriately on the actress's attire at Balaji Hotel located in the Naigaon area, on which the actress expressed her anger, after which the producer stopped giving her work."

As per Naigaon police information, the actress decided not to work with the producer after an inappropriate demand. "I decided not to work with the producer and blocked his mobile number, but the producer started calling and messaging her from different numbers and sending dirty messages. Tired of this, I thought of registering a case against the producer," said the actor in her complaint as per the Naigaon police.

The actress reached the nearest police station and registered the case, the police have registered the case and started further investigation, as per the information shared by Naigaon Police Station.

