Mumbai Court Dismisses Women Plea for Ravi Kishan's DNA Test To Prove He's Her Father

A Mumbai court has turned down the request of a 25-year-old woman who sought a DNA test to confirm the paternity of her daughter, alleging that she is the biological child of BJP's Gorakhpur candidate and actor Ravi Kishan. The decision came after the woman, Aparna Soni, claimed that Ravi Kishan was the father of her daughter Shinova. However, the Dindoshi Sessions Court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to establish a familial connection between Soni and Ravi Kishan.

During the court proceedings, Ravi Kishan's lawyer argued that there was no romantic involvement between the actor and Soni, asserting that they were merely acquaintances in the film industry. Soni's legal representative pressed for a paternity test, alleging that Ravi Kishan initially supported Shinova but later renounced their relationship. The case gained public attention when Soni held a press conference in Lucknow, accusing Ravi Kishan of neglecting his daughter's rights. In response, Ravi Kishan's wife filed a police complaint against Soni and several others, resulting in the filing of an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He currently serves as Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. His film works are predominantly in Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema, as well as Telugu cinema. He has also appeared in a few Kannada and Tamil films.In 2006, he participated in Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother.He ended up as the second runner up. He was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012. His latest film Mission Raniganj released on 6 October 2023.

In June 2008, Kishan was awarded the Most Popular Actor award at the ETV Bhojpuri Cinema Samman 2008 function. Popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss, and more recently Ek Se Badhkar Ek – Jalwe Sitaron Ke have brought him to the front line of top Indian television actors. In 2008, he started co-hosting the celebrity dance-based reality show Bathroom Singer, Naman:Ek Sansani and Ek Se Badhkar Ek – Jalwe Sitaron Ke on Zee. Kishan also hosted the reality show Raaz Pichhle Janam Ka, on NDTV Imagine for two seasons. He worked with film directors Shyam Benegaland Mani Ratnam in 2010.