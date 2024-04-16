Ravi Kishan Is My Daughter’s Father, Claims Woman, Says ‘Adopt My Daughter’ (Watch Videos)

The new controversy caught the actor turned politician and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Kishan. A woman named Aparna Thakur held a press conference on Monday (April 15) in Lucknow, alleging that Kishan is her daughter's father, and they got married 28 years ago.

Thakur demanded that the actor must accept her daughter socially. She said they both married in 1996 in front of their family and even had a daughter, whom Kishan is now allegedly not socially accepting.

Aparna Thakur Claims That BJP MP Ravi Kishan Is Father of Her Daughter Shenova

Aparna Thakur claims that BJP MP Ravi Kishan is father of her daughter Shenova. She along with her daughter held a press conference in Lucknow claiming that she would approach Court to get her daughter's legal rights if he doesn't accept Shenova as his daughter. They also want to… pic.twitter.com/bdvImCl0Bl — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 15, 2024

Thakur brought Kishan’s alleged daughter with her during the press conference and stated that he remains in contact with her, but publicly and socially, he doesn't now acknowledge her or their daughter.

Thakur futher said that she wants her daughter to have the right to be Kishan’s daughter, which she is rightfully entitled to. Thakur also backed her claims by showing some photographs of Kishan holding the girl child along with her. She appealed for her daughter's rights, stating that if Ravi Kishan does not acknowledge her daughter's rights, she will go to court and by law.

Shenova Who Claims To Be Ravi Kishan’s Daughter

Video interview of Shenova who claims to be Ravi Kishan's daughter. pic.twitter.com/bdOGS0dvrA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 15, 2024

While speaking during the press conference, the girl said,"I came to know that Ravi Kishan is my father when I was 15...earlier I used to call him uncle. He used to come to our house on my birthdays. I have met his family as well. As a father, he was never really there for me. I want him to accept me as his daughter, so we have decided to file a court case."

Meanwhile, BJP fielded Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a seat he has held since 2019 elections. Kishan, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, will run for office again from Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Yogi Adityanath. The current Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath held the seat till 2017.

Ravi Kishan won the 2019 election against SP candidate Rambhual Nishad with a lead of more than 3 lakh votes.