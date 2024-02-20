Mumbai Court Rejects CBI Plea for Stay on Netflix Series on Indrani Mukerjea Case

A special court in Mumbai dismissed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) plea seeking a stay on the broadcast of a documentary series centered around Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. CBI Special Judge S P Naik-Nimbalkar stated that the court lacked the "inherent power" to halt the broadcast and advised the probe agency to approach an appropriate forum if necessary. The judge noted that the prosecution had not cited any legal provision for such directions, PTI reported.

Titled 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth,' the docu-series explores the disappearance of 25-year-old Sheena Bora and is set to premiere on Netflix on February 23. The CBI, in its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, had requested the court to direct the accused and others involved to halt the documentary's featuring and broadcasting until the ongoing trial concludes.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car in April 2012 by Indrani, her former driver Shyamvar Rai, and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna. Bora, the daughter of Indrani from a previous relationship, had her body burnt in a forest in Raigad district. The murder came to light in 2015 when Rai disclosed the killing following his arrest in another case. Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and granted bail in May 2022. Other accused, including Rai, Khanna, and Peter Mukerjea, are also out on bail.