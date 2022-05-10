Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a high-rise near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat in Bandra

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building located in the Bandra area of Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders had reached the spot to douse the flames. The fire broke out at a high-rise building named Jivesh Building, near Mannat Bunglow in Bandra. The level-2 fire was reported around 7:46 pm this evening on the 14th floor of a 21-storeyed building.

The fire was doused by 10:25 pm.No causalities have been reported as of now. One fireman was injured while putting out the fire, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Purva from Bandra Bhabha Hospital revealed. Meanwhile, last week on the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh Khan came to Mannat's balcony to wish his fans on the occasion. He greeted them Eid Mubarak and waved at them from the balcony. On the professional front, SRK is making his comeback to films with the YRF's actioner Pathaan after four years. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is slated to hit the theatres in January next year.