Mumbai plays host to Femina Miss India 2022 Awards Night

With nearly a six-decade-long famed legacy of transforming lives of young talented women and changing the landscape of glamour and the fashion industry of India, VLCC presents Femina Miss India 2022 co-powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls, vows to continue its tradition of creating influential beauty ambassadors. The pageant is guided with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation of women who have the potential to lead change and represent our great nation on the global stage. The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, who are presently undergoing rigorous training & grooming drills, facilitated by renowned Industry experts.

One of the key highlights of Femina Miss India 2022, the Awards Night event was held on 16th June in Mumbai, while maintaining strict safety measures and protocols. The glamorous evening saw the attendance from the fashion Industry and was lit up by the presence of many celebrated personalities such as Pooja Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Donal Bisht to name a few. The 31 state winners walked down the ramp showcasing the bold and luxurious collection from ace designer, Nikita Mhaisalkar. The audience was enthralled by the sensational performance of the dynamic duo, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar. The stage was further set ablaze by the dance number performed by Suman Rao, Miss World Asia 2019 and Moj Creator Himanshu Shrivastav. The show was anchored by Sachin Kumbhar who kept the audience engaged and entertained. The state winners competed for two sub-contests namely Times Miss Rampwalk & INIFD Miss Talented, judged by an elite panel comprising Neha Dhupia, Nikita Mhaisalkar and Marzi Pestonji. In conclusion, state winners were gratified with exciting prizes for winning various sub-contests that were conducted during the course of the pageant. The event was a great success and gathered appreciation from all quarters. The 31 state winners will further compete to win the title of Femina Miss India 2022 at the Grand Finale, which will be held on the 3rd of July in Mumbai. The winner of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora, Moj & Rajnigandha Pearls will represent India at the Miss World pageant. Winning the title of Femina Miss India not only brings fame but also the opportunity for the winner to live in the Maximum City - Mumbai – the entertainment and glamour capital of India, in addition to getting awarded with a talent management contract with Times of India.



