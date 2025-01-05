Mumbai Police Closes Forgery Case Against Shweta Tiwari; Court Permits Petition Withdrawal

In a significant development, the Mumbai Police informed the Bombay High Court that the forgery case filed against actress Shweta Tiwari by her ex-husband, Abhinav Kohli, in 2021 has been closed. On December 17, 2024, the police submitted an ‘A’ Summary report to the court, which indicated that although the allegations against Tiwari were plausible, no substantial evidence was found to support them. An ‘A’ Summary report is typically filed when a case has merit but lacks sufficient proof to proceed.

Following the closure of the case, the court permitted Shweta Tiwari to withdraw her petition seeking the quashing of the FIR filed against her. The court acknowledged the closure and allowed her to withdraw the petition, while also clarifying that both parties could pursue further legal action if necessary.

In 2021, Abhinav Kohli had accused Shweta Tiwari of forging his signature on a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to secure a UK visa for their son, Reyansh. Kohli's complaint to the BKC police led to the cancellation of the visa after the UK embassy was contacted.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, who separated in 2019, share a son, Reyansh. Tiwari was also previously married to Bhojpuri actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter, Palak Tiwari.