Mumbai Rains: Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans to Avoid Ordering Food Online as Delivery Workers Struggle in Floods

Mumbai continues to reel under incessant rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the city and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts. Several parts of Mumbai recorded over 100 mm rainfall within hours on Monday, with Vikhroli topping at 139.5 mm.Many areas of the city have been flooded, and people are finding it difficult to travel. Amid the heavy rains, Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane on his Instagram story shared a picture of a Zomato delivery boy struggling to travel. He has asked people to make their own food today and not to order from the food delivery apps.The actor wrote on his Instagram story, "Guys pls make your own food today (sic)." Check out the post below…

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that Mumbai received 177 mm of rain in just 6–8 hours, prompting precautionary measures including early closure of Mantralaya offices and a review meeting on the situation.Heavy waterlogging disrupted traffic across low-lying areas such as Vakola bridge, Khar subway and Andheri subway, while local train services ran late and flights faced go-arounds and diversions. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared schools and colleges shut, while airlines issued advisories for travellers. Six of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai are now overflowing, with overall stock at 91 percent. Authorities have urged citizens to step out only if necessary. Rane is widely known for his film Sanam Teri Kasam, co-starring Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. The actor is back in the spotlight with his upcoming romantic-action film Silaa. Silaa is being directed by Omung Kumar, the National Award-winning filmmaker known for the Priyanka Chopra-led biopic Mary Kom (2014). The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Karanveer Mehra, and Ipsitaa in key roles. The screenplay is penned by Sameer Joshi, with dialogues written by Aarambh M. Singh.