Munawar Faruqui Alleges NGO Offered Money for Crowdfunding Reel; Elvish Yadav Reacts

Stand-up comedian and TV actor Munawar Faruqui has claimed that he received a call from an NGO asking him to make a paid crowdfunding reel for a child suffering from a rare disease. He shared an Instagram story warning his followers to be cautious of such offers and potential scams.

The Bigg Boss 17 winner said that while he was on tour in Amsterdam, his manager received a call on December 11, 2025, from an NGO proposing a promotional reel for a critically ill child. Faruqui alleged that the organisation offered him a large sum of money to promote the fundraising campaign.

In another video, he said the NGO was willing to pay a hefty amount for the reel, which raised doubts about its intentions. Questioning the legitimacy of such campaigns, Faruqui said he was uncomfortable promoting something without clarity on how the funds would be used.

“We have never promoted gambling, tobacco or such products. So I was shocked. What kind of business is this? There may be treatment, and it may be genuine or not, but where will the money go after the treatment?” he said.

Drawing a comparison with gambling and risky investments, Faruqui added that while everyone loves money, there are ethical limits. He urged the public to take informed decisions and contribute only to verified causes when helping those in need.

Elvish Yadav reacts

After Faruqui shared the video, several social media users speculated that it was an indirect reference to YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Addressing the chatter, Elvish Yadav posted a video on Saturday, appearing to clarify the allegations circulating online.

“I stay away from controversies these days. I don’t usually comment on anyone, but this video was necessary,” he said.

Elvish stated that he does not charge money for charitable causes and questioned why anyone seeking donations would offer to pay influencers. He also clarified that JJ Communications, which allegedly approached him, was known to him, and denied any involvement in fraudulent fundraising.

He further said that bank transactions are traceable in the digital age and claimed that he had verified the NGO’s documents before associating with it.