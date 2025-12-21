Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's film title turns into a tongue twister for Big B

Mumbai, Dec 21 Actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently busy promoting their forthcoming romantic entertainer, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri", which is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on December 25 during Christmas.

Kartik and Ananya even graced the famous hot seat on the reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati". Giving the netizens an insight into the backstage fun the two ended up having with Big B, Kartik and Ananya dropped a video where the legendary actor is trying really hard to pronounce the name of their film "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".

Amitabh was seen practising the title like a tongue twister, while Kartik and Ananya tried to help. When Big B finally ended up getting the long title of their movie right, the three rejoiced with a "Yeahhhh".

Posting the fun clip on social media, they captioned the post, "Keh diya na ! Bas !! keh diya 25th December #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri (sic)."

During the episode, Ananya revealed how her presence on the show is probably a result of her family's manifestation.

Sharing that her family has been obsessed with "Kaun Banega Crorepati" ever since it first aired back in 2000, Ananya was heard saying, “When my grandparents come from Delhi, we have a special ritual at home that from Monday to Friday, we sit with them and watch KBC. The whole family sits together and watches the show.”

As Big B chimmed in, saying, “And when do they leave?” Ananya replied, “No, I watch it.”

“I think it wasn't just my dream; it was the collective dream of the Panday family that at least one person should go to Kaun Banega Crorepati, and luckily, I was the first, and I made it," Ananya went on to share.

For the unversed, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" marks Kartik and Ananya's second professional collaboration, after their 2019 outing, "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

