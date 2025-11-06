Munawar Faruqui Celebrates First Copy season 2 in a Special Screening with 1,000+ Fans at Gaiety Galaxy

After the blockbuster success of First Copy’s debut season, the Season 2 sparked feverish anticipation. Viewers who fell in love with Munawar Faruqui’s magnetic portrayal of Arif Bhai, the hustler who built an empire from the streets, were eager to see what comes next. And this time, Arif Bhai’s world gets bigger and bolder: he’s going international, locking horns with the underworld, becoming the new king of Bollywood, and battling turmoil in his personal life.

To mark the streaming, Munawar treated his fans to an exclusive screening of First Copy Season 2 at Mumbai’s legendary Gaiety Galaxy, a theatre that has witnessed decades of cinematic history and unfiltered audience reactions.

Over 1000–1200 fans thronged the theatre, turning Gaiety into a celebration of Arif Bhai’s return. The cheers began even before the lights dimmed, echoing through the corridors like a festival. As the first episode rolled, fans clapped, whistled, and roared with every twist, especially when Arif faced his biggest moral and emotional battles yet.

After the screening, Munawar made a surprise entry into the auditorium, greeted by deafening applause and chants of his name. True to his roots, he stayed back for an impromptu fan meet - shaking hands, taking selfies, and sharing laughs with the crowd that has stood by him since his stand-up days.

Munawar says, “First Copy has always been about ambition and survival. Arif Bhai might be fictional, but his fire comes from real stories, but his battles come from the same lanes where most of us learn to survive. That’s why bringing Season 2 to Gaiety Galaxy felt so personal. This theatre is the pulse of mass cinema; it’s where stories meet their loudest, most honest critics. The cheers and whistles here give the most definitive proof that one's work has connected to the janta. Instead of discreetly watching their reaction, I wanted to feel that pulse and energy head-on. Because last night was about celebrating a new season and standing in the middle of the people who made this journey possible.”

With First Copy Season 2 now streaming, Munawar is riding high on momentum. The actor-comedian is currently shooting for Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga, awaiting the streaming of Angadia and has a few more ventures taking shape on his slate.