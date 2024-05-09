Munawar Faruqui unveils his new song 'Dhandho'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui, who is also a musician, has come up with a new track 'Dhandho'.

Munawar created the track in collaboration rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat.

Take a look at the song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Sharing his thoughts about the song, Munawar, in a statement, said, "I'm thrilled to share 'Dhandho' with the world, a song that embodies the raw energy of the streets. The song is about power and is out and out underground hip-hop. Collaborating with Spectra is always special and I hope that everyone enjoys our song as much as we do."

Meanwhile, Mumawar is also gearing up for his acting debut. He will be seen in the web series 'First Copy'.

Talking about the show, Munawar said, "Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done. Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they'll witness a new side of me. I'm eager to see everyone's response to it."

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media, 'First Copy' will be out soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor