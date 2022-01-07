Music album of Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' unveiled

Multi-composer music album of Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' has been launched.

GV Prakash Kumar, Sean Rolden, Kaber Vasuki, Pradeep Kumar, Goutham Vasu Venkatesan and Karthikeya Murthy have worked on the songs.

While Pradeep Kumar has sung and composed 'Nizhal' (lyrics by Kaber Vasuki) for Nizhal Tharum Idham, Sean Roldan has sung and composed 'Kitta Varudhu' (lyrics by Balaji Mohan) for the film Mugakavasa Muttham. Goutham Vasu Venkatesan has sung and composed 'Thanimai Ennum' (co-singer Amritha Susanthika and lyrics by Halitha Shameem) for Loners, Kaber Vasuki has sung, written and composed 'Mugamoodi' for The Mask and Karthikeya Murthy has sung and composed 'Whistler' (lyrics by Sabarivasan Shanmugam) for Mouname Paarvayaai.

Speaking about his association with the anthology and the theme track, GV Prakash Kumar said, "We are all stories and there is nothing better than some music to weave magic into the same. It has been a delight working on both versions of this anthology that taps into myriad human emotions, stuck at the crossroad of adversity."

He added, "The stories in this second edition brings with it more intense emotions and to create its title track, embodying the spirit of hope and resilience, pushed me to dig deeper to bring out the right notes in the melody. I hope the audiences like 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' track as much as I enjoyed creating it."

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

( With inputs from ANI )

