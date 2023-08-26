Music composer MM Keeravani lauds Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Chandramukhi 2’ performance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Oscar winner MM Keeravani heaped praise on Kangana Ranaut for her role in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ at the movie’s audio launch event.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ team had its grand audio launch in Chennai on Friday. The event was attended by several celebs from the Tamil film industry.

“She has given a stunning performance and everyone will get blown away after seeing Kangana’s shocking act as Chandramukhi on the big screen,” the music composer said in a statement.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is Kangana Ranaut’s foray into the horror-comedy genre opposite Raghava Lawrence.

Kangana on Friday shared a picture with MM Keeravani from the movie’s audio launch event.

Kangana posed with Keeravani and dropped the picture on her Instagram story along with a caption. “With my absolute favourite and the Pride of Bharata, academy and multiple national awards recipient Shri MM Keeravani.”

The music for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ has been composed by Keeravani.

Helmed by P Vasu,'Chandramukhi 2' is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film 'Chandramukhi' which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Recently, makers released the film's second single track ‘Moruniye’ featuring Raghava Lawrence. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani, sung by SP Charan and Harika Narayan while the lyrics have been penned by Vivek.

In 'Chandramukhi 2', Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king's court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills.

Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in 'Tejas'.

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride among people about valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is all set to be in cinemas on October 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Kangana will be next seen in the upcoming period film 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

'Emergency' marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

