Music director Thaman also down with Covid

Chennai, Jan 8 One of the top music directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Thaman, has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to social media, Thaman said, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated.

"I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

"I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support."

Ironically, only a day before, Thaman had responded to Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's announcement that he had tested positive for Covid with words of positivity and encouragement.

Thaman had told Mahesh Babu, "Dear brother, You will be super duper fine brother. My strength and prayers. Wishing you a speedy recovery dear brother."

