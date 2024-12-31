Must-See K-Dramas of 2024: Top Picks from 'Queen of Tears' to 'When the Phone Rings'

K-dramas have become a trending sensation among youth, with numerous series released this year that captured public attention. From romantic tales to mature dramas, these shows entertained audiences. Here’s a list of K-dramas that kept viewers engaged in 2024.

Queen of Tears: "Queen of Tears" premiered on March 9, 2024, Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, it follows the life of Hong Hae-in, a conglomerate heir, and Baek Hyun-woo, an influential figure in the supermarket industry. The series has received acclaim for its compelling story, emotional depth, and high production values. It achieved remarkable success in terms of viewership, concluding its first season on April 28, 2024, with an average rating of 24.850%, the highest for a tvN drama finale. The show also gained global popularity, ranking in Netflix's Global Top 10 for non-English series and reaching top spots in 41 countries. Overall, "Queen of Tears" has become a cultural phenomenon, resonating with K-drama fans worldwide.

Mr. Plankton: Romantic comedy-drama series that premiered on Netflix on November 8, 2024. Directed by Hong Jong-chan and written by Jo Young, the show stars Woo Do-hwan as Hae-jo, who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, embarks on a quest to find his biological father, inadvertently kidnapping Jae-mi, portrayed by Lee Yoo-mi, just before her wedding. The narrative explores themes of love, loss, and identity as the characters confront their past traumas and develop unexpected connections. The series has gained significant popularity for its engaging storytelling, relatable characters, and a unique blend of humor and drama, receiving critical acclaim for its exploration of serious themes while maintaining a lighthearted tone. Its realistic portrayal of emotional struggles has resonated with viewers, fostering discussions about resilience and the importance of human connections.

Lovely Runner: Romantic fantasy drama that debuted on tvN on November 8, 2024, featuring Kim Hye-yoon as Im Sol and Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Seon-jae. The story follows Im Sol, a devoted fan of K-pop idol Ryu Seon-jae, who, after his tragic death, mysteriously travels back 15 years to her high school days. Armed with knowledge of his fate, she attempts to alter his future while grappling with her own challenges, including her inability to walk due to a past accident. The series has quickly gained popularity, receiving favorable ratings and critical acclaim for its engaging storytelling, emotional depth, and the chemistry between the lead actors. It explores themes of loss, hope, and the profound influence of idols on their fans, sparking meaningful conversations among viewers.

When the Phone Rings: Romantic drama that premiered on November 22, 2024, on MBC TV and Netflix. It features Yoo Yeon-seok as Baek Sa-eon, a former presidential spokesman, and Chae Soo-bin as Hong Hee-joo, a mute newspaper heiress. The story follows their arranged but emotionally distant marriage, which becomes strained further when Hee-joo is kidnapped, prompting Baek to rescue her and confront their unresolved issues. The series has achieved notable popularity, with average viewership ratings reaching 6.0%, and has been praised for its storytelling and the performances of the leads, earning them the Best Couple award at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards.

Doctor Slump: Romantic comedy-drama series that aired on JTBC from January to March 2024, featuring Park Hyung-sik and Park Shin-hye as two doctors whose careers have faltered due to personal and professional setbacks. The plot centers on Nam Ha-neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout, and Yeo Jeong-woo, a former plastic surgeon facing the aftermath of a medical accident, as they navigate their past rivalry and grow closer while living together. The series has achieved significant viewership and critical acclaim, praised for its engaging storyline, the chemistry between the leads, and its sensitive portrayal of mental health issues in the medical field, particularly themes of burnout and recovery.