"My beard also opened up opportunities for me to play Italian roles," says Kabir Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 26 : Actor Kabir Bedi talked about his choice of style when it comes to keeping a beard and said that he opted for it after working in the 1973 film 'Kuchhe Dhaage' as director Raj Khosla advised him for the same. The movie also features Vinod Khanna and Moushumi Chatterjee.

During the conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, he said, "I initially had a clean-shaven look for the movie "Hulchul." However, after starring in "Kuchche Dhaage," directed by Raj Khosla and alongside Vinod Khanna, which turned out to be a huge hit, every producer insisted that I maintain my beard. Interestingly, my beard also opened up opportunities for me to play Italian roles. A group of producers from Italy, who were touring India with Mumbai as their first stop, were seeking an actor with a beard. They wanted someone to portray a pirate character fighting for his people's freedom."

"When they met me, they found me to fit the role perfectly. They did mention that I would have to audition and bear all my travel expenses to Italy. At first, I hesitated since I had an established acting career here in India, but I eventually realised the potential of this opportunity and decided to go for the audition. I travelled to Italy, auditioned, and successfully secured the role. This unexpected turn of events brought significant positive changes to my life, all thanks to my beard," he added.

Professionally, the 77-year-old actor is known for his role as Emperor Shah Jahan in 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', and playing a negative character in 'Khoon Bhari Maang'. He also acted in 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Kamagata Maru' with Amitabh Bachchan and John Abraham. He worked in the Tamil film 'Aravaan', directed by Vasanthabalan.

Kabir Bedi, accompanied by his daughter Pooja Bedi and granddaughter Alaya F appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a special guest.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

