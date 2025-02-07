"My biggest achievement": Anupam Kher reflects on 20 years of his acting institute 'Actor Prepares'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has described the 20-year journey of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares,' as his "biggest achievement," marking a significant milestone since its inception in 2005.

Based in Mumbai, 'Actor Prepares' is an acting institute which was established by actor Anupam Kher in 2005. Actress Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are some of the many notable alumni of this school.

In an interaction withon Friday, the 'Saaransh' actor called his acting institute his 'biggest trophy' in life yet despite working in over 500 films in his acting career.

"In these 20 years, my biggest achievement which I believe is my acting school. I have done over 500 films. In some, I did good work while some were medium. But when I meet people in events or programmes and a student approaches me and says 'I am your student from the 2008 batch or so' then I feel that no trophy can be bigger than this." said Anupam.

On this special occasion, he also took a trip down memory lane and recalled the early days of 'Actor Prepares' when he had only eight students during the opening of the school.

He revealed that superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor also attended the opening ceremony of the school as the chief guest.

"I can't believe how these 20 years have passed. On 5 February 2005, I had a room on Hiradesai Road. It was my first office. I had only 8 students at the start. For the opening, Yash Ji, Mr Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and many others attended the event. It was maybe because they saw a light of hope in my dreams." said Anupam.

To celebrate the milestone, the 'Saaransh' actor has introduced the 'Actor Prepares Awards' to honour and continue their institute's legacy.

"The Actors Prepares International Award will be one award which will be only for actors. Best actor, actor in a supporting role, best actor in a funny role, best debutant and others. I want to honour the good performances. Good actors need to be recognised."

Anupam continued, "Viewers will also participate. The nominations will be decided by the viewers. Then there will be an international jury. It will be an award function. The first Award function will be held in early 2026. All the films released in 2025 will qualify for the awards. Also for debut awards, we may open it to international actors. Maybe the Lifetime Achievement award will go international actor, contribution to cinema will go international actor. In 5 years, I would like to see the actor prepare award at the top level."

Anupam Kher was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial 'Emergency' which delved into the Emergency, that was imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath.

